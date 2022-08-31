Firefighters rescue multiple people trapped in KCMO apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three people including two firefighters were treated for injuries following a fire at the Canyon Creek Apartments complex Wednesday morning.

The Kansas City Fire Department stated fire personnel responded about 11 a.m. to an apartment building in the 9300 block of Bales Avenue and immediately had to make a few rescues in the rear part of the structure.

Firefighters rescued several people from balconies. One person was treated at the scene and released. Two firefighters were treated for heat exposure. Updates on @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/ShUfbbjDIe — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) August 31, 2022

Other people were trapped on the second floor of the building and were rescued. One patient was treated on scene and released, and two firefighter suffered heat exhaustion.

The Kansas City Police Bomb and Arson squad was called to the scene. The cause of the fire was not yet known.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

