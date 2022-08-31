Aging & Style
Firefighters rescue multiple people trapped in KCMO apartment fire

Two firefighters suffered from heat exhaustion after responding to an apartment fire on Wednesday morning.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three people including two firefighters were treated for injuries following a fire at the Canyon Creek Apartments complex Wednesday morning.

The Kansas City Fire Department stated fire personnel responded about 11 a.m. to an apartment building in the 9300 block of Bales Avenue and immediately had to make a few rescues in the rear part of the structure.

Other people were trapped on the second floor of the building and were rescued. One patient was treated on scene and released, and two firefighter suffered heat exhaustion.

The Kansas City Police Bomb and Arson squad was called to the scene. The cause of the fire was not yet known.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

