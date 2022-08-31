Aging & Style
Runners still needed for Sluggerrr Run to benefit Royals Charities

The Sluggerrr Run 5K & 10K is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 3.
The Sluggerrr Run 5K & 10K is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 3.(Kansas City Royals)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals announced they are still looking for people to run in a fundraiser to benefit Royals Charities.

The Sluggerrr Run 5K & 10K is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 3.

All of the proceeds for the run will go toward Royals Charities, which benefits groups in the Kansas City metro area.

