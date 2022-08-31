Aging & Style
Royals release 2023 spring training schedule

FILE: The Kansas City Royals will begin their 21st season in the Cactus League with a game...
FILE: The Kansas City Royals will begin their 21st season in the Cactus League with a game against the Texas Rangers on Friday, Feb. 24.(Arizona's Family)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans looking to make plans to visit Surprise, Arizona, can now begin doing so. The Kansas City Royals released their 2023 spring training schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

Kansas City will begin its 21st season in the Cactus League on Friday, Feb. 24 as the home team at Surprise Stadium against the Texas Rangers.

The Royals will also host an exhibition game on March 9 against a World Baseball Classic team, with the official opponent announcement coming later.

