Royals release 2023 spring training schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans looking to make plans to visit Surprise, Arizona, can now begin doing so. The Kansas City Royals released their 2023 spring training schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

Kansas City will begin its 21st season in the Cactus League on Friday, Feb. 24 as the home team at Surprise Stadium against the Texas Rangers.

Start planning those spring trips to Surprise.



Our 2023 #RoyalsST schedule has arrived.🌵 pic.twitter.com/OOZ0reUCG3 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 31, 2022

The Royals will also host an exhibition game on March 9 against a World Baseball Classic team, with the official opponent announcement coming later.

