Report finds grass literally greener in Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The grass may literally be greener in the Kansas City metro according to a new report.

With a brutal summer near to being in the rearview, and lawns around the nation either dying or staying green and thriving, LawnLove.com, lawncare specialists, decided to see where the grass is greener - literally.

To find out, LawnLove said it ranked about 200 of the largest U.S. cities to see 2022′s Cities Where Lawns Go To Die and Kansas City seems to be near the top of the list.

The report ranked Kansas City at 64th overall - first being the worst - with a total score of 40.07, a Lawn Watering Needs rank of 39, a Water Restrictions rank of 64, a Climate Disaster Risk rank of 64 and an Extreme Weather Rank of 113.

To the south, the report ranked Wichita 107th overall - in the top half - with a total score of 32.80, a Lawn Watering Needs rank of 37, a Water Restrictions rank of 64, a Climate Disaster Risk rank of 156, and an Extreme Weather rank of 78.

Back towards the metro, Overland Park ranked 142nd overall with a total score of 28.91, a Lawn Watering Needs rank of 41, a Water Restrictions rank of 64, a Climate Disaster Risk rank of 156 and an Extreme Weather rank of 113.

Just on the other side of Lenexa, Olathe ranked 146th overall with a total score of 28.36, a lawn Watering Needs rank of 47, a Water Restrictions rank of 64, a Climate Disaster Risk rank of 156 and an Extreme Weather rank of 113.

The cities with the greenest lawns in the nation include:

Cleveland, Ohio Akron, Ohio Toledo, Ohio Dayton, Ohio New Orleans, La.

The report found the cities where lawns go to die are as follows:

Bakersfield, Cali. Fresno, Cali. Palmdale, Cali. Santa Clarita, Cali. Scottsdale, Az.

For more information or to see where other cities rank, click HERE.

