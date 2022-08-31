Potential Lenexa gun range clears first hurdle, will go before City Council

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) -- Range USA, a Cincinnati-based gun range, wants to expand to Kansas.

It would be a 15,000-square-foot range located on the corner of 107th Street and West Santa Fe Drive in Lenexa. The range would have 20 firing lanes, two educational classrooms and an area for gun sales.

On Monday, the project’s application went before the Lenexa Planning Commission for approval. Before it passed, nearby business owners and other in the public voiced their concerns about it.

“A known potential impact is noise from the shooting inside, and so we’ve done work with the applicant to ensure that any noise inside the building is mitigated,” said Scott McCullough, Community Development Director, City of Lenexa.

Potential traffic problems also came up as a concern.

“In this case, there’s going to be a right turn lane added to Santa Fe Trail Drive to accommodate traffic coming off the main street,” said McCullough.

Lenexa officials said the proposal still needs to go to the city council, but they feel the range is something many residents will want to see.

“There’s obviously a market for instruction around firing guns and so this is a vendor who’s trying to fill that need,” said McCullough.

The proposal will go before the Lenexa City Council for discussion on Sept. 20.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.