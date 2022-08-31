Aging & Style
Police release identity of man wanted in Lenexa attempted murder

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has filed arrest warrants against Roberto Torres for first-degree attempted murder, robbery, theft and property damage.(Lenexa Police Department, KCTV)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department has asked the public for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder in June.

Officers said Roberto Randi Gonsales Torres physically attacked a woman with whom he had a relationship on June 1.

Police reported Torres, who also uses the alias Roberto Torres-Cuevas, may be traveling in a white 2002 Honda CRV bearing the Kansas license plate 099-CRR.

He was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds.

Officers said the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has filed arrest warrants against Torres for first-degree attempted murder, robbery, theft and property damage.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8169.

