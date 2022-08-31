Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Elmo

Elmo.
Elmo.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Poor Elmo came to Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary as an owner surrender.

He was surrendered because he had heartworm disease.

He is 12 years old, fully vetted, and has gone through complete heartworm treatment!

He is a very good dog that loves toys and being outdoors. He is dog selective.

He’s an amazing walking buddy!

Also, he’s fully potty trained and loves to snuggle.

Click here to fill out an adoption application.

