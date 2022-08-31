Pet of the Day: Elmo

Poor Elmo came to Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary as an owner surrender.

He was surrendered because he had heartworm disease.

He is 12 years old, fully vetted, and has gone through complete heartworm treatment!

He is a very good dog that loves toys and being outdoors. He is dog selective.

He’s an amazing walking buddy!

Also, he’s fully potty trained and loves to snuggle.

Click here to fill out an adoption application.

