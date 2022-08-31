Overland Park Farmers’ Market gains national attention, looking to expand

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Farmers’ Market is one of the best in the country, according to the 14th Farmers Market Coalition’s nationwide contest happening now.

You can vote until Sept. 19 if you think so too.

The OP Farmers’ Market is ranked No. 1 ahead of markets in Columbia, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York.

$10,000 worth of prizes are up for grabs, with the top five markets in the “People’s Choice Category” getting an award. $5,000 will go to first place, $2,500 to second, $1,500 for third, $750 for fourth, and $250 for fifth.

American Farmland Trust said the money will go towards marketing, communications, and other needs to help expand that market’s reach and impact.

Kristina Stanley with Overland Park Parks and Recreation said promoting farmers’ goods needs to be shown if they do hold on to the lead.

“A market day is when they make their income, it’s how they feed their family, how they put clothes on their kids’ back, and how they pay their bills,” she said. “So, the more I can market this market and get people down here to support these vendors and buy products and come back repeatedly – that’s a win-win.”

This comes as the market looks to expand its reach even more. The farmers’ market improvement project team is holding stakeholder sessions for a projected 36-million-dollar renovation. The concept plan shows a flexible space with indoor and outdoor space that could be developed into a plaza-like area.

It will expand the area and reach they have, but it won’t change the prices for shoppers. Stanley said they will rely on affordability for all at a place where everyone is welcome.

“We have a program available for people on food assistance where we match their EBT money up to $25 per market, so a farmers market is for everybody. It is for everyone in the community,” she said.

The market is open every Wednesday and Saturday at 7950 Marty Street starting at 7:30 a.m. through the lunch hour.

