Northbound Highway 71 shut down at 22nd Street due to crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Multiple people have been injured following a crash on U.S. Highway 71 Wednesday morning.

Kansas City police said a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck occurred just after 7:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 22nd Street.

A number or extent of injuries was not known, as of 8:15 a.m.

Northbound Highway 71 traffic was shut down.

