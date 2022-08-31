Northbound Highway 71 shut down at 22nd Street due to crash
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Multiple people have been injured following a crash on U.S. Highway 71 Wednesday morning.
Kansas City police said a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck occurred just after 7:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 22nd Street.
A number or extent of injuries was not known, as of 8:15 a.m.
Northbound Highway 71 traffic was shut down.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.