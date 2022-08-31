Lansing schools in monitored entry, controlled release protocol following lockout

LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - All schools in the Lansing School District are now following a “monitored entry/controlled release” protocol. In that protocol, adults can leave buildings and students can be released to a parent or guardian through the office.

This comes after an inmate escaped the minimum-security Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning. The schools had been under a lockout protocol as a precautionary measure.

Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman David Thompson identified the missing inmate as 43-year-old Michael Shane Stroede. He is serving an 111-month (9.25 year) sentence for a 2021 drug conviction in Rice County. Thompson said Stroede had seven prior convictions dating back to 1999.

A “Wanted for Escape” bulletin describes Stroede as 5 feet, 10 inches and 180 pounds, with Hazel eyes and a shaved head. He has multiple tattoos, including the name “Jayden” on the right side of his neck and “life or death” on his left, lower arm.

On Tuesday, Lansing School District placed all schools on lockout as a precaution. According to the school district, a “lockout means all buildings will remain locked and no one will be allowed to enter or exit until we are given the all clear by LCF.”

The school district held dismissal as regularly scheduled but with additional staff outside.

Thompson indicated Tuesday that Stroede was reported missing when he could not be located at the minimum-security unit and placed on escape status after it was reported at 11:05 a.m. that he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility.

At approximately 3 p.m., the Lansing Police Department’s Facebook page provided an update about possible sightings of Stroede. One of them before he was discovered missing. It reads as follows:

“Lansing Police Department has received reports of two possible sightings in, or around Woody’s Gas Station at 4H and Main. The first possible sighting occurred at 9:30 a.m. and the second possible sighting occurred at approximately 1:14 p.m. The individual was described as wearing a navy blue in color Dickies style uniform, a blonde wig, and a green or yellow in color construction vest.”

Anyone with information on Stroede can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 913-727-3235, ext. 58224 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-572-7463. You can also call local law enforcement at 911.

