KCPD looking for missing, endangered woman not seen since Monday morning

Kimberly Gater.
Kimberly Gater.(Provided by the KCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered woman who has not been seen since Monday morning.

According to the police, Kimberly Gater is 46 years old. Her family last saw her at 7 a.m. on Monday.

At that time, she was on foot in the area of E. 81st Street and Montgall Avenue.

She is described as being a Black woman who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and who weighs 185 pounds. She has black hair that is currently in box braids and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a gray shirt and gray pajama pants with colorful stripes.

The police said that she has been diagnosed with a mental illness, which has caused her family to be concerned for her wellbeing and the wellbeing of others.

If you find her or know where she is, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220. You can also call 911.

