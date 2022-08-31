KCPD looking for missing 15-year-old girl
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen earlier today.
The police say that Soledad Brooks was last seen in the area of W. 124th Street and Wornall Road.
She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black jeans.
She is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds.
The police do note she is considered a runaway.
If you know where she is or where she might be, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.
