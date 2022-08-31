KCPD looking for missing 15-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen earlier today.

The police say that Soledad Brooks was last seen in the area of W. 124th Street and Wornall Road.

She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black jeans.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds.

The police do note she is considered a runaway.

If you know where she is or where she might be, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.