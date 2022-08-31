Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

KCPD looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Soledad Brooks.
Soledad Brooks.(Provided by the KCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen earlier today.

The police say that Soledad Brooks was last seen in the area of W. 124th Street and Wornall Road.

She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black jeans.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds.

The police do note she is considered a runaway.

If you know where she is or where she might be, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lamar Johnson has spent more than 27 years in prison for a murder in Missouri he swears he...
New hope for Missouri man, who swears he’s innocent, as prosecutor asks courts to vacate conviction
Sports betting comes to Kansas Thursday.
Gambling apps prepare for legalized sports betting in Kansas
Lamar Johnson.
New hope for Missouri man, who swears he’s innocent, as prosecutor asks courts to vacate conviction
Generic.
KC police investigating man’s death overnight as homicide