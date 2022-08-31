KCPD looking for 55-year-old not seen since Tuesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a 55-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, Timothy D. Saunders was last seen at 3 p.m. on Aug. 30. in the area of E. Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

He is described as being a Black man who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and who weighs 170 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. His beard is black and gray.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts, and brown shoes.

The police said that Saunders lives with the impacts of a traumatic brain injury. As such, he has difficulty articulating when speaking. The police noted his mental capacity has started to diminish.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220. You can also call 911.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.