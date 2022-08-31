Aging & Style
KCK issues Silver Alert for missing man not seen since Aug. 18

Larry Greene.(Via the KCKPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with dementia who has not been seen since Aug. 18.

The KCKPD said Larry Greene, 69, was last seen near the University of Kansas Health System at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18.

He is described as being a Black man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and his hair is gray.

He wears glasses, but it’s unknown what he was last wearing.

If you know where he is or think you see him, you are asked to call 911.

