KC police investigating man’s death overnight as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man’s death overnight was not initially thought to be suspicious, but now Kansas City police are conducting a homicide investigation.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers went to the 1700 block of Gillespie Place around 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting and/or body being seen. That address comes back to Parker Square Apartments east of The Paseo and north of E. 12th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive. Ultimately, he was declared dead at the scene.

His death was not initially thought to be suspicious, police say. However, the Homicide Unit was called in after further investigation.

That unit determined that the man had been shot and that his death was a homicide.

He has been identified as 50-year-old Etienne McEwan.

Police say detectives have a person of interest detained. The investigation is ongoing.

If you saw anything or have information that can assist in their investigation, you are asked to call Homicide Detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

