Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Jury finds father guilty in the starvation death of daughter in Dent County, Mo.

Randall Abney/Dent County Jail
Randall Abney/Dent County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A jury found a Dent County father guilty in the starving death of his adopted daughter.

On Wednesday, the jury returned a verdict of second-degree murder and neglect of a child against Randall Abney. A judge set sentencing for November 18. His wife, Susan Abney, pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the case.

In October 2020, Dent County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Abney house for a report of a girl unconscious. They say they noticed Josie Ann Abney was very thin. Susan Abney told them the child hadn’t been eating much. Josie Ann later died at the Salem Memorial District Hospital.

Investigators say the girl, ten years old, weighed about 39 pounds. A typical child at this age weighs around 70 pounds.

According to investigators, Susan Abney told them she was too scared to take Josie Ann to the doctor sooner. Investigators found a lock on the refrigerator, and food was kept out of Josie Ann’s reach.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved

Latest News

Generic.
KC police investigating man’s death overnight as homicide
Two firefighters suffered from heat exhaustion after responding to an apartment fire on...
Firefighters rescue multiple people trapped in KCMO apartment fire
Firefighters rescue residents trapped on balconies.
Canyon Creek Apartment fire displaces several families
The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has filed arrest warrants against Roberto Torres...
Police release identity of man wanted in Lenexa attempted murder
Representative Sharice Davids visited the Olathe Police and Fire Departments Wednesday.
Davids visits Olathe Police and Fire Departments sponsored for federal funding