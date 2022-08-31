Gov. urges small business owners to prepare for new tax relief program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Small business owners have been urged to prepare a UEI before the applications for a new tax relief program opens in October.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says her administration will launch the application process for the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief program in October.

Gov. Kelly has urged Kansas small business owners to verify they are registered for a federal Unique Entity Identifier ahead of the launch.

“The financial assistance provided through this program will give Kansas entrepreneurs resources to continue to grow and invest in their businesses,” Kelly said. “Proactively verifying UEI registration will help small business owners receive this relief quickly and efficiently once the program’s application portal opens in October.”

In June, Kelly said she signed bipartisan House Bill 2136 to invest $50 million to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly noted that the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Program is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act - which requires UEI registration to be completed before a business is eligible to apply. She said UEI registration ensures accurate information is given and the funds are sure to be used for the program.

The Governor indicated that the UEI is a unique 12-character identifier assigned to all entities and is used as the primary means of identification for Federal awards and for those who do business with the federal government. She said a UEI is used for free through the federal System for Award Management website.

If a business is already registered in SAM.gov, Kelly said no additional action is needed to get a UEI. She said UEI registration can be confirmed by logging into the website and verifying the business’ Entity Status states “Active Registration.”

Kelly reminded businesses to note that due to recent increases in the number of entities registering with the website, it could take up to 25 business days for new registrations to be processed.

Kelly noted that residents will have until April 15, 2023, to file an application for financial assistance.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.