Gambling apps prepare for legalized sports betting in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas casinos will launch their sportsbooks in September, drawing fans to place their bets at the state’s approved sites.

Sports app companies are also prepared for their expansion into the state. So far six platforms have been approved for use -- DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, PointsBet, FanDuel, and Barstool.

The apps will be geofenced, requiring users to be in the state of Kansas for use.

Mike Day, the owner of McGuire’s Tavern in Overland Park, hopes that will allow patrons to enjoy games in a different way, and maybe even attract a few from Missouri.

He said he might be tempted to place a bet, too.

“I think it’s going to give the NFL and the Chiefs and this place a big push,” Day said. “It’s a big deal and we’re looking forward to it.”

Many of the companies that operate betting apps will also have in-person sites at casinos around the state. The Hollywood Casino in KCK will offer a retail sportsbook through Barstool Sports. The Kansas Star Casino in Wichita has partnered with FanDuel. DraftKings will operate a betting area at the Boot Hill Casino in Dodge City.

Kevin Hennessy, a spokesperson for FanDuel, said the Kansas program allows fans to choose where and how they’ll bet.

“It’s a very communal attraction,” Hennesy said. “You’re not sitting at home on your phone alone. You’re interacting with friends via text chains or sitting at a bar.”

The apps allow the same kinds of bets as an in-person sports book. The apps typically provide additional content, such as stats, commentary, and analysis.

Johnny Avello, the Director of Race and Sportsbook Operations at DraftKings, said he expects some Kansas businesses to attract Missourians on game days. He said similar border markets had experienced the same kinds of trends. New Jersey, for instance, attracted New Yorkers after it legalized sports betting.

“With a mobile app in your pocket you have the sportsbook with you regardless of where you are,” he said. “The bars have to be really excited about that because the patrons can actually come into the bar or restaurant, go get your hair cut, get a massage. Whatever you want to do you can still make a wager from your phone.”

Day said ambassadors from some of the companies had already reached out to his bar about hosting special events aimed at promoting the platforms.

“We’re hosting them for the first three Chiefs games,” he said. “They’ll come in and help people learn to use the apps.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.