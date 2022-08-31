Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Former Sunday school teacher to spend at least 87 years in prison for sexually assaulting children

Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually...
Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually assaulting children.(WRAL, JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) - A former Sunday school teacher will spend decades in a North Carolina prison for sexually assaulting children.

On Monday, Jonathan Young was sentenced to a minimum of 87 years in prison.

The 38-year-old was convicted of multiple counts of rape, sexual offense and indecent liberties with children.

Prosecutors said Young assaulted at least three children at a church in the Benson area between 2003 and 2014. The youngest victim was 7 years old.

The church’s pastor said the sheriff’s office first told him about the allegations in 2014, but no charges were filed at that time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Missouri teen had the birthday of a lifetime, but it didn’t start that way... “He just...
Home run ball taken from teen at Royals game on his birthday
The Kansas Department of Corrections announced 43-year-old Michael Stroede “walked away from...
Authorities still looking for inmate who escaped Lansing Correctional Facility
Timothy D. Saunders.
KCPD looking for 55-year-old not seen since Tuesday afternoon
The Kansas Department of Corrections said 43-year-old Michael Stroede was found to have “walked...
Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools on lockout
A Fort Scott Catholic church built in the 19th century sustained extensive damage Monday night...
Historic church struck by lightning in Fort Scott, Kansas