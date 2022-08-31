FanDuel adds name to list of growing online sportsbooks in Kansas

MULVANE, Kan. (WIBW) - FanDuel has added its name to the list of growing online sportsbooks in the Sunflower State.

FanDuel Group, an online sportsbook, and Boyd Gaming announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that they have plans to launch legal sports betting in the Sunflower State on Sept. 1.

The online FanDuel sportsbook will launch at noon on Thursday when sports fans in Kansas will be able to download the app for iOS and Android.

At the same time, FanDuel noted that it and Boyd will open a temporary retail sportsbook at the Kansas Star Casino at noon - followed by a grand opening of the FanDuel sportsbook at Kansas Star at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.

To mark the occasion, FanDuel indicated that Kansas native and former NFL star wide receiver Jordy Nelson will place the first bet on Sept. 8 at Kansas Star.

Opening just in time for the 2022 NFL season, FanDuel said the Kansas Star Casino is located just south of Wichita on I-35. It said the sportsbook will be open year-round and feature four betting windows, 28 HD televisions, seating for 40, and 20 IGT PlaySports self-service betting kiosks.

Kansas will become the 16th state where FanDuel will offer mobile sports betting as well as a retail location.

FanDuel noted that the app includes a number of features, including:

Bet $5 and get $150 in free bets for online customers - Betters can sign up for the FanDuel Sportsbook and make a deposit of at least $10. Place the first bet of at least $5 and the customer will automatically get $150 in sportsbook Free Bets . Customers can also refer a friend to both get $100 in free bets.

An Innovative Spirit - FanDuel was the first sportsbook in the nation to offer Same Game Parlay bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, the first to provide Bad Beat Relief, the first to give early payouts for championship teams, and the originator of the crowdsourced Spread the love promotion.

Customer Focused - FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, fast payouts, a cash-out early feature and 24/7 customer service.

Sports Betting 101 - The sportsbook has sports betting guides to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting.

Commitment to Responsible Gaming - The industry leader in promoting responsible play, FanDuel includes in-app tools to allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits, as well as its PlaySafe site where customers can find additional support services.

The move follows the announcement of DraftKings and its sportsbook earlier in the morning.

