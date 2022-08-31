Aging & Style
Family still trying to heal after being hit by car while aboard buggy

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - We have an update regarding the buggy accident in Holden on Saturday, which sent a family of five to the hospital with serious injuries.

Four of them are home and healing together from broken bones and road rash.

Their 5-year-old daughter was life-flighted a hospital in the Kansas City area, where she remains.

The accident happened on Saturday afternoon as the Gingerich family was coming home from church.

They were turning onto Highway 58 when they were hit from behind by a car going 60 mph.

Neighbor Dan Atkinson rushed to the scene. He said it was a traumatic sight to see.

“I tried to find the buggy they ride in because we’re neighbors and we do a lot together and there was no buggy to be found. Then, I realized it was just in pieces everywhere,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson believes it’s a miracle they’re still alive.

“Truman, the father, he said: ‘Dan, you don’t understand how hard it was when I looked up and tried to get up, and I could see my little girls lying in the highway and they were lifeless,’” Atkinson said.

The Amish family isn’t on insurance.

They’ve been left with no horse, no buggy, a bakery Ada will have to close, and five very expensive medical bills. They will need help.

Their small town Missouri community didn’t waste a minute before jumping into action, planning fundraisers and sending up prayers.

If you’d like to support the family, you can donate to them directly at F&C bank in Holden, Warrensburg and Lone Jack. You can also mail it into:

F&C Bank

P.O. Box 157

Holden, MO 64040

Previous coverage:

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

