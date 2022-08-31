Aging & Style
In effort to locate fugitive, US Marshals have worked in leads in KC

By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service says that they have “worked leads” in KCMO in an effort to locate a major case fugitive out of Nebraska.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 25-year-old Romeo Chambers. He also goes by the name “Rowdy.”

Chambers is wanted in connection with a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska, and a robbery in Omaha, Nebraska.

There is no known address for Chambers. In addition to Kansas City, Missouri, US Marshals have worked leads in Des Moines, Iowa.

He has a distinctive Boston Red Sox logo, which is the letter B, tattooed on his forehead.

He is described as being a Black man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and who weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He should not be approached.

If you have information about where he is or where he might be, you are asked to call Omaha Crimestoppers at 402-444-STOP. You can also call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332.

If you don’t want to make a phone call, you can also submit a tip via the USMS Tips app.

