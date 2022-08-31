DraftKings details launch of mobile sportsbook ahead of sports betting launch

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - DraftKings has detailed the launch of its mobile sportsbook in the Sunflower State as sports betting is set to open on Sept. 1.

DraftKings Inc., the mobile sports betting company, announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31, its plans to launch its brand in Kansas on Sept. 1, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals.

Ahead of one of the busiest sports betting seasons with the start of the 2022 NFL and college football, DraftKings said fans in the Sunflower State will now have the chance to place their bets through its online sportsbook - including the signature same-game parlay offers, player props, special odds boost selections and more.

On its launch, DraftKings said Kansas would become the 18th state in the U.S. to offer its online sportsbook and will add to its total sports betting footprint - spanning 19 states and Ontario inclusive of retail-only jurisdictions.

DraftKings noted that as the contracting counterparty of Boot Hill Casino & Resort, it will offer eligible customers in Kansas the chance to place legal and regulated bets on professional and collegiate sporting events. It also said the move will allow Kansans to have more “skin in the game” with access to various DraftKings exclusive offers.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver our award-winning product to Kansas sports fans for the 2022 NFL and college football seasons,” said Matt Kalish, DraftKings Co-Founder and President, DraftKings North America. “It’s an especially exhilarating time of year, and we are excited for eligible Kansans to be able to get in on all the action through DraftKings’ seamless and responsible sports betting experience.”

DraftKings indicated that it is committed to creating inclusive and responsible paths for residents to build, create, imagine and innovate through its S.E.R.V.E.S. program - with a focus on Service, Equity, Responsible Gaming, Vitality, Entrepreneurship and Sports. It said responsible gaming is a key pillar and its mission is to protect residents with groundbreaking tech, employee training, resources, and the support of evidence-based research.

In November 2021, DraftKings said it announced a market access deal with BHCMC, LLC, a subsidiary of Butler National Corporation and manager of Boot Hill Casino & Resort to bring the sportsbook to Kansans.

After the launch in the Sunflower State, DraftKings said eligible fans will have access to the latest betting markets and more by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app - available via iOS and Android HERE.

In addition, DraftKings said residents will be able to enjoy its first-ever blockchain-based gaming franchise - Reignmakers Football - with recently revealed Player Card NFTs for fans to collect and play within new fantasy contests all NFL season. For more information about Reignmakers Football, click HERE.

To become a DraftKings Dynasty Rewards member, click HERE.

