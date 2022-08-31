Aging & Style
Davids visits Olathe Police and Fire Departments sponsored for federal funding

Representative Sharice Davids visited the Olathe Police and Fire Departments Wednesday.
Representative Sharice Davids visited the Olathe Police and Fire Departments Wednesday.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Representative Sharice Davids visited the Olathe Police and Fire Departments Wednesday in an effort to tour two public safety projects she sponsored for federal funding.

Davids spent time in the police department’s Mobile Command Unit and the fire department’s Mobile Integrated Health program.

“I requested this federal funding alongside Olathe city officials to help the police and fire departments make our neighborhoods safer,” Davids said in a release. “These investments mean upgrading and expanding existing programs that are working well so they work even more effectively moving forward. All Kansans should feel safe and cared for in their community, and I look forward to seeing how these federal funds benefit Olathe’s mobile units.”

Both programs were among the 15 projects Davids requested to be approved by the U.S. House Appropriations Committee.

