A comprehensive list of local faces making NFL rosters

FILE: Former Kansas State wide receiver Tyler Lockett is one of the most established local...
FILE: Former Kansas State wide receiver Tyler Lockett is one of the most established local products continuing an NFL career this season. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)(WIBW)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Final cutdowns for 53-man rosters for each of the 32 organizations in the National Football League came Tuesday afternoon. Here’s a comprehensive list of local high school and collegiate products who made rosters across the league, broken down by franchise:

  • Arizona Cardinals
    • Isaiah Simmons, linebacker, Olathe North
      • The former Clemson star enters his third season in the NFL after starting all 17 games for the Cardinals in 2021.
  • Atlanta Falcons
    • Timmy Horne, defensive lineman, Kansas State
      • Horne, a 24-year-old rookie for the Atlanta Falcons, made the roster following his lone season at Kansas State. He recorded 20 tackles and two sacks as a Wildcat
    • Beau Brinkley, long snapper, Missouri
      • Brinkley, a product of Kearney High School, enters his 11th NFL season on injured reserve for the Falcons
  • Chicago Bears
    • Larry Borom, offensive lineman, Missouri
    • Byron Pringle, wide receiver, Kansas State
      • Former Wildcat and Kansas City Chief signed a one-year deal with the Bears this offseason.
    • Duke Shelley, defensive back, Kansas State
    • Cody Whitehair, offensive lineman, Kansas State
    • Teven Jenkins, offensive lineman, Topeka High
  • Dallas Cowboys
    • Dorance Armstrong, defensive end, Kansas
      • The former Jayhawk is entering his fifth season in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. Last season, Armstrong started five games and accumulated five sacks in 13 total games.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    • Russ Yeast, safety, Kansas State
  • Minnesota Vikings
    • Akayleb Evans, cornerback, Missouri
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    • Kyron Johnson, defensive end, Kansas
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    • Rachaad White, running back, Center High School
      • White, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, should serve as insurance for the Buccaneers if star running back Leonard Fournette were to get hurt.
    • Blaine Gabbert, quarterback, Missouri
  • Washington Commanders
    • Cornelius Lucas, offensive lineman, Kansas State
    • Daniel Wise, defensive end, Kansas
  • Buffalo Bills
    • Mitch Morse, center, Missouri
      • Former Kansas City Chiefs center and Missouri Tiger will begin his eighth season in the NFL helping protect Bills’ star quarterback Josh Allen
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    • Hakeem Adeniji, offensive lineman, Kansas
  • Cleveland Browns
    • Jordan Elliott, defensive tackle, Missouri
  • Denver Broncos
    • Dalton Risner, offensive lineman, Kansas State
    • Damarea Crockett, running back, Missouri
      • Will begin his second season in the NFL on injured reserve.
  • Houston Texans
    • Justin Britt, offensive lineman, Missouri
    • Maliek Collins, defensive lineman, Center High School
    • Jonathan Owens, safety, Missouri Western State
  • Indianapolis Colts
    • Braden Smith, offensive lineman, Olathe South
      • Former Auburn lineman is entering his fifth season with the Colts
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    • Nick Bolton, linebacker, Missouri
      • Bolton led the Chiefs in tackles (112) as a rookie. This offseason, he changed his jersey number to 32 -- the number he wore at Missouri -- following the departure of safety Tyrann Mathieu.
    • Elijah Lee, linebacker, Blue Springs + Kansas State
      • Lee was cut as a vested veteran during Tuesday’s deadline but is expected to join the 53-man roster once two injured players are moved to injured reserve.
  • Los Angeles Chargers
    • Chase Daniel, quarterback, Missouri
      • Daniel will surpass $40 million in career earnings this year and is one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks of all-time.
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New England Patriots
    • Joshuah Bledsoe, safety, Missouri
  • New York Jets
    • Connor McGovern, center, Missouri
    • D.J. Reed, cornerback, Kansas State
    • Greg Zuerlein, kicker, Missouri Western
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    • Steven Sims, wide receiver, Kansas

