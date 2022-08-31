A comprehensive list of local faces making NFL rosters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Final cutdowns for 53-man rosters for each of the 32 organizations in the National Football League came Tuesday afternoon. Here’s a comprehensive list of local high school and collegiate products who made rosters across the league, broken down by franchise:

Arizona Cardinals Isaiah Simmons, linebacker, Olathe North The former Clemson star enters his third season in the NFL after starting all 17 games for the Cardinals in 2021.

Atlanta Falcons Timmy Horne, defensive lineman, Kansas State Horne, a 24-year-old rookie for the Atlanta Falcons, made the roster following his lone season at Kansas State. He recorded 20 tackles and two sacks as a Wildcat Beau Brinkley, long snapper, Missouri Brinkley, a product of Kearney High School, enters his 11th NFL season on injured reserve for the Falcons

Chicago Bears Larry Borom, offensive lineman, Missouri Byron Pringle, wide receiver, Kansas State Former Wildcat and Kansas City Chief signed a one-year deal with the Bears this offseason. Duke Shelley, defensive back, Kansas State Cody Whitehair, offensive lineman, Kansas State Teven Jenkins, offensive lineman, Topeka High

Dallas Cowboys Dorance Armstrong, defensive end, Kansas The former Jayhawk is entering his fifth season in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. Last season, Armstrong started five games and accumulated five sacks in 13 total games.

Los Angeles Rams Russ Yeast, safety, Kansas State

Minnesota Vikings Akayleb Evans, cornerback, Missouri

Philadelphia Eagles Kyron Johnson, defensive end, Kansas

Seattle Seahawks Tyler Lockett, wide receiver, Kansas State Drew Lock, quarterback, Missouri/Lee’s Summit Lock was named the Seahawks backup quarterback following a training camp battle with Geno Smith.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rachaad White, running back, Center High School White, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, should serve as insurance for the Buccaneers if star running back Leonard Fournette were to get hurt. Blaine Gabbert, quarterback, Missouri

Washington Commanders Cornelius Lucas, offensive lineman, Kansas State Daniel Wise, defensive end, Kansas

Buffalo Bills Mitch Morse, center, Missouri Former Kansas City Chiefs center and Missouri Tiger will begin his eighth season in the NFL helping protect Bills’ star quarterback Josh Allen

Cincinnati Bengals Hakeem Adeniji, offensive lineman, Kansas

Cleveland Browns Jordan Elliott, defensive tackle, Missouri

Denver Broncos Dalton Risner, offensive lineman, Kansas State Damarea Crockett, running back, Missouri Will begin his second season in the NFL on injured reserve.

Houston Texans Justin Britt, offensive lineman, Missouri Maliek Collins, defensive lineman, Center High School Jonathan Owens, safety, Missouri Western State

Indianapolis Colts Braden Smith, offensive lineman, Olathe South Former Auburn lineman is entering his fifth season with the Colts

Kansas City Chiefs Nick Bolton, linebacker, Missouri Bolton led the Chiefs in tackles (112) as a rookie. This offseason, he changed his jersey number to 32 -- the number he wore at Missouri -- following the departure of safety Tyrann Mathieu. Elijah Lee, linebacker, Blue Springs + Kansas State Lee was cut as a vested veteran during Tuesday’s deadline but is expected to join the 53-man roster once two injured players are moved to injured reserve.

Los Angeles Chargers Chase Daniel, quarterback, Missouri Daniel will surpass $40 million in career earnings this year and is one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks of all-time.

Miami Dolphins Skylar Thompson, quarterback, Kansas State Thompson stood out during the preseason , leading the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns in that span.

New England Patriots Joshuah Bledsoe, safety, Missouri

New York Jets Connor McGovern, center, Missouri D.J. Reed, cornerback, Kansas State Greg Zuerlein, kicker, Missouri Western

Pittsburgh Steelers Steven Sims, wide receiver, Kansas



Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.