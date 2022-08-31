A comprehensive list of local faces making NFL rosters
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Final cutdowns for 53-man rosters for each of the 32 organizations in the National Football League came Tuesday afternoon. Here’s a comprehensive list of local high school and collegiate products who made rosters across the league, broken down by franchise:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Isaiah Simmons, linebacker, Olathe North
- The former Clemson star enters his third season in the NFL after starting all 17 games for the Cardinals in 2021.
- Isaiah Simmons, linebacker, Olathe North
- Atlanta Falcons
- Timmy Horne, defensive lineman, Kansas State
- Horne, a 24-year-old rookie for the Atlanta Falcons, made the roster following his lone season at Kansas State. He recorded 20 tackles and two sacks as a Wildcat
- Beau Brinkley, long snapper, Missouri
- Brinkley, a product of Kearney High School, enters his 11th NFL season on injured reserve for the Falcons
- Timmy Horne, defensive lineman, Kansas State
- Chicago Bears
- Larry Borom, offensive lineman, Missouri
- Byron Pringle, wide receiver, Kansas State
- Former Wildcat and Kansas City Chief signed a one-year deal with the Bears this offseason.
- Duke Shelley, defensive back, Kansas State
- Cody Whitehair, offensive lineman, Kansas State
- Teven Jenkins, offensive lineman, Topeka High
- Dallas Cowboys
- Dorance Armstrong, defensive end, Kansas
- The former Jayhawk is entering his fifth season in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. Last season, Armstrong started five games and accumulated five sacks in 13 total games.
- Dorance Armstrong, defensive end, Kansas
- Los Angeles Rams
- Russ Yeast, safety, Kansas State
- Minnesota Vikings
- Akayleb Evans, cornerback, Missouri
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Kyron Johnson, defensive end, Kansas
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tyler Lockett, wide receiver, Kansas State
- Drew Lock, quarterback, Missouri/Lee’s Summit
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Rachaad White, running back, Center High School
- White, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, should serve as insurance for the Buccaneers if star running back Leonard Fournette were to get hurt.
- Blaine Gabbert, quarterback, Missouri
- Rachaad White, running back, Center High School
- Washington Commanders
- Cornelius Lucas, offensive lineman, Kansas State
- Daniel Wise, defensive end, Kansas
- Buffalo Bills
- Mitch Morse, center, Missouri
- Former Kansas City Chiefs center and Missouri Tiger will begin his eighth season in the NFL helping protect Bills’ star quarterback Josh Allen
- Mitch Morse, center, Missouri
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Hakeem Adeniji, offensive lineman, Kansas
- Cleveland Browns
- Jordan Elliott, defensive tackle, Missouri
- Denver Broncos
- Dalton Risner, offensive lineman, Kansas State
- Damarea Crockett, running back, Missouri
- Will begin his second season in the NFL on injured reserve.
- Houston Texans
- Justin Britt, offensive lineman, Missouri
- Maliek Collins, defensive lineman, Center High School
- Jonathan Owens, safety, Missouri Western State
- Indianapolis Colts
- Braden Smith, offensive lineman, Olathe South
- Former Auburn lineman is entering his fifth season with the Colts
- Braden Smith, offensive lineman, Olathe South
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Nick Bolton, linebacker, Missouri
- Bolton led the Chiefs in tackles (112) as a rookie. This offseason, he changed his jersey number to 32 -- the number he wore at Missouri -- following the departure of safety Tyrann Mathieu.
- Elijah Lee, linebacker, Blue Springs + Kansas State
- Lee was cut as a vested veteran during Tuesday’s deadline but is expected to join the 53-man roster once two injured players are moved to injured reserve.
- Nick Bolton, linebacker, Missouri
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Chase Daniel, quarterback, Missouri
- Daniel will surpass $40 million in career earnings this year and is one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks of all-time.
- Chase Daniel, quarterback, Missouri
- Miami Dolphins
- Skylar Thompson, quarterback, Kansas State
- Thompson stood out during the preseason, leading the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns in that span.
- Skylar Thompson, quarterback, Kansas State
- New England Patriots
- Joshuah Bledsoe, safety, Missouri
- New York Jets
- Connor McGovern, center, Missouri
- D.J. Reed, cornerback, Kansas State
- Greg Zuerlein, kicker, Missouri Western
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Steven Sims, wide receiver, Kansas
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.