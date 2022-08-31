Aging & Style
Chiefs announce practice squad signings

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain is re-joining the organization's...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain is re-joining the organization's practice squad after being cut Tuesday. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs announced 14 practice squad signings Wednesday afternoon.

The moves come a day after the final preseason NFL cutdown deadline, which slashed rosters from 80 to 53 ahead of the beginning of the regular season. Thirteen of the 14 players signed by the Chiefs were on the roster during the preseason.

The lone signing who was not previously with Kansas City is quarterback Chris Oladukon, who spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the preseason. Oladukon played collegiately at South Dakota State.

Linebacker Elijah Lee, a local product who played at Blue Springs and Kansas State, is expected to be elevated to the 53-man roster once tight end Blake Bell is moved to injured reserve.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who spent time with the Chiefs during the 2021 season and was cut Tuesday, is reportedly heading to the Tennessee Titans for a visit.

