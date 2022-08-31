Big 12 to explore new media rights negotiations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the college athletics landscape evolves, the Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday morning its plans to enter into discussions with multiple media partners to explore an extension of current agreements.

“It is an exciting time for college athletics and given the changing landscape we welcome the opportunity to engage with our partners to determine if an early extension is in the best interest of all parties,” said newly-appointed Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark in a release. “The Big 12 has enjoyed a fantastic relationship with its multi-media rights holders, and I look forward to having these conversations.”

The conference will discuss extending its media rights with ESPN and FOX. Yormark’s announcement comes following news of the Big Ten’s nearly $7 billion agreement with FOX, CBS and NBC.

Less than a month ago, the Pac-12 board of directors approved plans for members to push up negotiations on their media deal after UCLA and USC announced they’d each join the Big Ten.

The Big 12′s current deal with ESPN and FOX goes through the 2024-25 academic year -- which is also the latest possible year Oklahoma and Texas would play in the league before joining the Southeastern Conference.

