Authorities still looking for inmate who escaped Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - An escaped inmate at the minimum-security unit of Lansing Correctional Facility led to lockdowns at area schools.

Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman David Thompson said the inmate was reported missing Tuesday morning.

Lansing police later posted on their Facebook page about two possible sightings of the man hours apart at a location just a mile from the prison.

Most Lansing residents KCTV5 spoke with did not express alarm. However, the neighboring Tonganoxie Police Department warned on social media not to approach the inmate if seen and promptly call 911.

The escaped inmate’s description and background

Thompson identified the inmate as 43-year-old Michael Shane Stroede. Stroede is serving an 111-month (9.25-year) sentence for a 2021 drug conviction in Rice County. He said Stroede has seven prior convictions dating back to 1999. A search of court records shows most were for drug-related offenses and thefts.

A “Wanted for Escape” bulletin describes Stroede as 5 feet, 10 inches and 180 pounds, with Hazel eyes and a shaved head. He has multiple tattoos, including the name “Jayden” on the right side of his neck and “life or death” on his left, lower arm.

Possible sightings

Thompson indicated Stroede was reported missing when he could not be located at the minimum-security unit and placed on escape status after it was reported at 11:05 a.m. that he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility.

At approximately 3 p.m., the Lansing Police Department’s Facebook page provided an update about possible sightings of Stroede. One of them before he was discovered missing. It reads as follows:

“Lansing Police Department has received reports of two possible sightings in, or around Woody’s Gas Station at 4H and Main. The first possible sighting occurred at 9:30 a.m. and the second possible sighting occurred at approximately 1:14 p.m. The individual was described as wearing a navy blue in color Dickies style uniform, a blonde wig, and a green or yellow in color construction vest.”

School response

Lansing USD 469 placed all schools on lockout as a precaution.

According to the school district, a “lockout means all buildings will remain locked and no one will be allowed to enter or exit until we are given the all clear by LCF.”

The school district held dismissal as regularly scheduled but with additional staff outside.

Safety concerns

Thompson did not specify if there was a concern that Stroede could be armed or dangerous. He did not detail whether any of his past crimes involved violence.

He did, however, emphasize that what happened Tuesday did not impact other sections of LCF.

“This walkaway does not impact the security or operations of the medium-maximum secure compound,” Thompson wrote in a news release.

Lansing residents react

Nearby residents appeared nonchalant about the incident. Trent Vander Pol and his girlfriend were walking their dog down on the street right across from the prison Tuesday evening. They’ve lived a few doors down from the facility for the past two years.

“Because they’re going to try to get as far away from here as possible. So, I figure they’re going to be long gone before I have to worry about anything,” Vander Pol explained.

KCTV5 spoke to at least a dozen residents, including others who live near the prison and some stopping for gas at Woody’s who live further away. Those who live nearby echoed Vander Pol’s sentiments. Most of the others seemed equally unfazed.

One woman expressed some concern. Another woman, along with several people commenting on Facebook, remarked that it would be nice to have a phone alert system for an escapee rather than having to rely on news stations or social media.

Who to contact

Anyone with information on Stroede can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 913-727-3235, ext. 58224 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-572-7463. You can also call local law enforcement at 911.

