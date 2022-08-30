Aging & Style
What a ham: Police search for owner of pig that showed up in Northland neighborhood

Police are looking for the owner of a pig found in a Northland neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Police are looking for the owner of a pig found in a Northland neighborhood Tuesday morning.(KCTV5)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sometimes the jokes write themselves.

Police however didn’t seem disgruntled after fielding a report of a pig in the Staley Meadows Neighborhood near Shoal Creek Road and North Harrison Street.

They are just trying to get the pig bag to her school of Hogwarts and reunite her with her pen pals. Or perhaps just an owner who prefers swine before pearls.

It might be pig skin season, but police said this one was not lacking for size: “about 50-60 pounds and has a heathy appetite.”

The Kansas City Police Department stated it will work with KC Pet Project if officers cannot contact the owner.

Anyone with information should contact the Shoal Creek Patrol Division at (816) 413-3400 if you know where she lives.

