What a ham: Police search for owner of pig that showed up in Northland neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sometimes the jokes write themselves.

Police however didn’t seem disgruntled after fielding a report of a pig in the Staley Meadows Neighborhood near Shoal Creek Road and North Harrison Street.

They are just trying to get the pig bag to her school of Hogwarts and reunite her with her pen pals. Or perhaps just an owner who prefers swine before pearls.

It might be pig skin season, but police said this one was not lacking for size: “about 50-60 pounds and has a heathy appetite.”

The Kansas City Police Department stated it will work with KC Pet Project if officers cannot contact the owner.

Anyone with information should contact the Shoal Creek Patrol Division at (816) 413-3400 if you know where she lives.

We realize the jokes we are opening ourselves up to with this; but it’s worth it if we find her owner…here it goes: Officers found this pig this morning in the street near Shoal Creek and N. Harrison in the Staley Meadows Neighborhood. If anyone knows who she belongs to 👀(1of2) pic.twitter.com/Fp0xhAK6Aw — kcpolice (@kcpolice) August 30, 2022

