UMKC taking major steps to make college more affordable, including in-state tuition for non-Missouri residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Missouri-Kansas City is taking several steps it believes will make college more affordable for families in Missouri and beyond, including offering in-state tuition for students across the country.

UMKC officials hope the moves bring in more students from elsewhere, as its Roo Nation Award scholarship goes live next fall. Students must be U.S. Citizens and newly enrolled non-residents in undergraduate studies with a high school or transfer GPA of at least a 3.0.

Medical, pharmacy, dentistry, and law students are not eligible, though.

Assistant Vice Provost of Enrollment Management Doug Swink said President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness initiative shows the importance of making college accessible for all.

“We’re still trying to review that and understand it. Again, it puts that laser focus on all institutions and thinking about what we’re doing to make college affordable with the common goal of any institution that we want to put that student through to get that credential or degree,” he said.

UMKC’s Roo Advantage scholarship makes college free for full-time Missouri and Kansas first-time students and transfer students who are Pell Grant eligible.

It covers remaining full-time tuition and fees not covered by other scholarships or grants. Students must complete a FAFSA and be declared eligible for a Pell Grant. Transfers need an associate degree before coming to UMKC for it.

Swink said they’re working towards making college as affordable as it can be.

“Really, a student can almost come here for free with the exception of books and some other incidentals, so we are really shaping a new university here and making this a destination place and with that affordability at the top of all the conversations,” he said.

The two can be renewed annually by students.

First-time college students can qualify for some automatic scholarships with either a minimum ACT score or minimum GPA starting next fall.

