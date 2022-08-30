Police find vehicle in hit-and-run that killed middle school teacher, driver still unknown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teacher died Saturday morning after he was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run.

The Kansas City Police Department stated an unknown vehicle that hit Charles Criniere in the area of Longview Road and View High Drive left the scene. After releasing vehicle information Monday morning of the vehicle being a white 2017-2020 Honda Acura MDX with damage to its right front passenger door and grill area, officers stated they had found the car.

However, police said they still need help identifying the driver and gathering any other witness information.

Police ask that anyone with information please call (816) 474-TIPS or Det. Rives with the Traffic Investigation Section at 816-482-8296. He can also be emailed at chad.rives@kcpd.org.

Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.

A GoFundMe has raised nearly $150,000 for the family.

