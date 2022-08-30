Aging & Style
PHOTOS: High altar, crucifix and stained glass windows still standing in church fire aftermath

Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, whose parish origins trace back to the 1860s, caught fire...
Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, whose parish origins trace back to the 1860s, caught fire just before 9:15 p.m. on Monday. The church though left signs of hope as the high altar, stained glass windows and crucifix were relatively unharmed.(Kenny Felt Photography)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KCTV) - Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, whose parish origins trace back to the 1860s, caught fire just before 9:15 p.m.

The church sustained extensive damage, with most of the roof destroyed and the nave of the church covered in debris.

Kenny Felt took several photos of the scene during the response and Tuesday morning as the damage lay evident for all to see.

Despite the devastation, some signs of optimism were noticeable.

The high altar, more than 100 years old, still stood, relatively unharmed from the heavy fire. The same result was visible for a large crucifix near the sanctuary and the stained glass windows throughout the church.

Fort Scott fire officials said the state fire marshal’s office was investigating the incident.

