Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Pet of the Day: Secret Agent Randy Beans

Secret Agent Randy Beans is looking for his perfect home to spend the rest of his years in.
Secret Agent Randy Beans is looking for his perfect home to spend the rest of his years in.(Humane Society of Greater KC)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Secret Agent Randy Beans. This super secret senior boy is looking for his perfect home to spend the rest of his years in.

Secret Agent Randy Beans came to our shelter with his front paws declawed, but this does not seem to affect his day-to-day life.

Secret Agent Randy Beans would love to meet you.

Stop by the shelter Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Visit HSGKC.org for more information.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Duke Buster Groove, Lab/Pit Bull Mix, 5 years old
Pet of the Day: Duke Buster G
Callie is a sweetheart and would love to find a caring home of her own.
Pet of the Day: Callie
Pam and Big Boy.
Pets of the Day: Pam & Big Boy
Sugar.
Pet of the Day: Sugar