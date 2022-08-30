Pet of the Day: Secret Agent Randy Beans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Secret Agent Randy Beans. This super secret senior boy is looking for his perfect home to spend the rest of his years in.

Secret Agent Randy Beans came to our shelter with his front paws declawed, but this does not seem to affect his day-to-day life.

Secret Agent Randy Beans would love to meet you.

Stop by the shelter Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Visit HSGKC.org for more information.

