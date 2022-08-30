Person dies following crash in KCMO last Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after being injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, last Thursday.

Police said the crash happened in the area of 79th and Oak streets at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 25.

They said a dark green Mercury Grand Marquis was going east on 79th Street as a white Honda Civic was going south on Oak Street.

The person driving the Honda didn’t stop at the stop sign and hit the driver’s side door of the Mercury.

The person driving the Mercury was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his serious injuries. However, he ultimately passed away on the morning of Aug. 28.

There was a passenger in the front seat of the Mercury, who also sustained serious injuries and was also taken to a local hospital. At the time this was written, that person was still alive.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The person driving the Honda was the only person inside. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical treatment at scene.

