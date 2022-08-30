Aging & Style
Multiple Lansing schools on lockout as correctional facility conducts emergency headcount

FILE — All of the USD 469 schools were placed on a lockout except the high school.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lansing School District (USD 469) announced Tuesday afternoon all of its schools except the high school are on a lockout.

The school stated the Lansing Correctional Facility was conducting an emergency headcount, and the lockout took effect as a precautionary measure.

According to the school district, a “lockout means all buildings will remain locked and no one will be allowed to enter or exit until we are given the all clear by LCF.”

The correctional facility stated an inmate was found dead in his prison cell Tuesday morning, triggering an investigation. Officials did not say if there was a connection between the emergency headcount and the death investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

