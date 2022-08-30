More than 500 without power in River Market area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 500 customers in the River Market area are without power tonight.

Evergy’s outage map says the estimated restoration time is 10:30 p.m.

The exact cause of the outage is unknown, but they did find downed power lines in the area of W. 3rd Street and Delaware Street.

It appears the outage was first reported at about 8 p.m. and is affecting 515 customers.

The outage polygon encompasses an area from E. 2nd Street to the north, W. Independence Avenue to the south, past Wyandotte Street to the west, and nearly to Grand Boulevard to the east.

