Man’s body found at Kessler Park Monday evening result of homicide, police say

FILE — A cause of death is still being determined, and officials had not yet identified the victim.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspicious death Monday evening in a Kansas City park is being investigated as a homicide.

The Kansas City Police Department stated someone passing through the main road of Kessler Park noticed an unresponsive man on the ground off the roadway and called for an ambulance.

First responders arrived in the area of Wabash and Pendleton avenues, and EMS declared the man dead at the scene.

A cause of death is still being determined, and officials had not yet identified the victim.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

