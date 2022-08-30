Man charged in killing of NKC Ofc. Daniel Vasquez indicted by grand jury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five weeks after the shooting death of North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez, a grand jury has indicted the suspect in the case.

Joshua Rocha, a 24-year-old Kansas City man, was indicted by a Clay County grand jury on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

His bond was set at $2 million.

Ofc. Vasquez died from his injuries the afternoon of July 20 after he was shot by Rocha, court documents stated. Vasquez had been conducting a traffic stop in the area of 21st and Clay streets, police said.

Rocha turned himself into law enforcement later that day.

Vasquez’s death marked the first time an officer from the police department died in the line of duty.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.