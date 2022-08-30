KCKPD asks for public to share video as they investigate burglaries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking the public to help them out as they investigate recent burglaries.

The KCKPD says that they started receiving calls from citizens around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 regarding two people breaking into vehicles in the area of the Legends Outlets. They say that, based off those calls, they were able to identify the suspect vehicle, ascertain a description of the suspects, and take two people into custody.

KCK police say that they have seen a high number of automobile burglaries in the Piper and Village West areas in the last week.

They are asking anyone who has information to reach out to the police department. Specifically, they are looking for any video and are looking to hear from victims who didn’t report an incident when it initially happened.

If you have such information, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. If you need to make a report, call the KCKPD’s non-emergency line at 913-596-3000.

They want to remind the public that it is dangerous to approach suspects who are breaking into vehicles. In fact, they say it is believed that one of the suspects in Sunday’s incident was armed with a gun. Instead, people are asked to call 911 when they see criminal activity taking place.

“Do not put yourself in a position of harm,” they add.

