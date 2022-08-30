Aging & Style
Kansas City police conducting suspicious death investigation

By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a suspicious death investigation.

According to the police, the investigation is taking place in the 200 block of Wabash Ave.

That is near Kessler Park, as well as the intersection of Wabash and Pendleton avenues, on the city’s northeastern side.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates; we will share more information as we receive it.

