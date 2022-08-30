Inmate who smuggled in fentanyl, heroin sentenced to 12 years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An inmate who used his own body to smuggle drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said today that 39-year-old Christopher Harris pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs, second-degree.

A judge sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

According to court records, deputies at the Jackson County jail started investigating after an inmate overdosed on drugs on Sept. 26, 2021.

Detectives determined that Harris had brought drugs into the jail. A scan was conducted, which found that Harris had contraband inside his body. Detectives later learned it was powdered fentanyl and heroin.

According to court documents, Harris was at the Jackson County Detention Center in the first place after receiving a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking the second degree.

According to the probable cause statement, on Sept. 28 of 2021, a detective requested the body scan images from Harris’ original arrest on Sept. 24. A review of the images revealed that Harris already had the drugs inside himself when he entered the Jackson County Detention Center that day.

“However it was missed by staff during review,” the document says. “Probable cause exists to believe” that while Harris was being sentenced “he had . . . Heroin and . . . powdered Fentanyl hidden inside” himself, the document adds.

Harris’ mugshot is not currently available.

