Inmate dies in cell at Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - Per protocol, an investigation is underway after an inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility died in his cell Tuesday morning.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, 43-year-old Ricardo Carlos Ramirez was found unresponsive in his cell early in the morning. Staff began lifesaving measures and that effort continued after EMS arrived. Ultimately, however, Ramirez was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

His cause of death will be determined as part of an independent autopsy. However, a preliminary assessment indicates that Ramirez’s death was not due to COVID.

It is protocol for the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation when an inmate dies while in KDOC custody. That investigation is ongoing.

The KDOC said that Ramirez was serving a combined 141-month sentence (11.75 years) after being convicted in Johnson County, Kansas, of aggravated sexual battery, intentional touching GE/16, and three counts of battery of a city or county employee.

Also happening:

Multiple Lansing schools on lockout as correctional facility conducts emergency headcount

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.