Ford is raising the prices of its electric Mustangs

The new models have additional features like advanced driver assistance technology.
The new models have additional features like advanced driver assistance technology.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - Ford is raising the prices of its electric Mustangs before the new models even get delivered.

The 2023 Mustang Mach-E rear-wheel drive base models will now be about $46,000, which is about $3,000 more than last year’s model.

The Mach EGT will increase from $62,000 to nearly $70,000.

The new models have additional features like advanced driver assistance technology.

Some also have an extended range battery pack, so drivers can go about 290 miles before needing a charge.

Ford said it is raising prices because of supply chain issues and evolving market conditions.

Orders for the new models open on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

