Fans will be able to view Len Dawson tribute at Arrowhead on Sept. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs Hall of Honor at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be open to the public on Sept. 1 so fans can view a tribute commemorating the life and legacy of Len Dawson.

The tribute can be viewed for free from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Thursday.

The public is asked to park in lots F and G, then enter through the CommunityAmerica Credit Union Gate.

Once inside, they’ll be directed down the spiral ramp and will proceed to the Hall of Honor.

After exiting, they’ll have the chance to see a tribute on the stadium’s video boards before exiting at Tower Gate East.

“We believe it’s important to provide Chiefs Kingdom and the Kansas City community an opportunity to honor the life and legacy of Len Dawson,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “My family and I would like to invite fans to celebrate Len’s many contributions to the Chiefs and the game of professional football, as well as his unwavering commitment to his adopted hometown of Kansas City. There is no more revered place inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium than the new Hall of Honor, and we believe this will offer a fitting tribute for our great fans to remember one of the true legends of the game.”

A press release from the Chiefs adds:

“Due to the number of anticipated guests, all movement through the stadium and the Hall of Honor will be queued. All guests wishing to view the tribute will have to pass through security screening at the CommunityAmerica Credit Union Gate. The NFL’s clear bag policy will be in effect.”

A complete list of permitted and prohibited items can be found here.

If you have questions, call Fan Experience at 816-920-4237 or by email at fanexperience@chiefs.com.

