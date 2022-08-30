Blue Valley Northwest campus ‘locked down,’ police looking for auto burglary suspects

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Overland Park police are currently trying to locate some individuals who may be connected to auto burglaries, which appears to have led Blue Valley Northwest to lock down as a precautionary measure.

The Overland Park Police Department told KCTV5 News that officers were looking into potential auto burglaries around 3:30 p.m. at the St. Andrews Golf Club along W. 135th Street just to the east of Nieman Road.

The suspect or suspects apparently ran off and officers are working to locate them.

Overland Park police said that there is currently no reason to think the suspect(s) are armed. The police made clear to KCTV5 News that this is not an active shooter situation.

Blue Valley Northwest is along Switzer Road, north of W. 135th Street.

The school district posted about the lockdown on Twitter:

Blue Valley Northwest Families:



BVNW campus has been locked down at this time. Please check your email for an emergency message. — Blue Valley Schools (@bvschools) August 30, 2022

