Vehicle info released in hit-and-run that killed middle school teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teacher died Saturday morning after he was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run.

The Kansas City Police Department stated an unknown vehicle that hit Charles Criniere in the area of Longview Road and View High Drive left the scene. Monday morning, they released updated information on that car.

Officers reported a white 2017-2020 Honda Acura MDX had damage to its right front passenger door and grill area. It was last seen headed south on View High Drive toward Lee’s Summit.

Police ask that anyone with information please call (816) 474-TIPS or Det. Rives with the Traffic Investigation Section at 816-482-8296. He can also be emailed at chad.rives@kcpd.org.

Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.

He was also a teacher at Martin City Middle School in the Grandview School District.

A GoFundMe has raised more than $110,000 for the family.

