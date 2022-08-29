Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan
Price Chopper Tailgate Recipe

Vehicle info released in hit-and-run that killed middle school teacher

Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.
Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teacher died Saturday morning after he was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run.

The Kansas City Police Department stated an unknown vehicle that hit Charles Criniere in the area of Longview Road and View High Drive left the scene. Monday morning, they released updated information on that car.

Officers reported a white 2017-2020 Honda Acura MDX had damage to its right front passenger door and grill area. It was last seen headed south on View High Drive toward Lee’s Summit.

Police ask that anyone with information please call (816) 474-TIPS or Det. Rives with the Traffic Investigation Section at 816-482-8296. He can also be emailed at chad.rives@kcpd.org.

Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.

He was also a teacher at Martin City Middle School in the Grandview School District.

A GoFundMe has raised more than $110,000 for the family.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas state psychiatric hospital captured
FILE — The Missouri Library Association argued the law violates educational and intellectual...
Librarians in Missouri could face jail time over sexually explicit books
New Missouri law could have librarians facing jail time over sexually explicit books
Librarians in Missouri could face jail time over sexually explicit books
FORECAST: Muggy weather Monday precedes chance of afternoon storms
FORECAST: Muggy weather Monday precedes chance of afternoon storms