Unbeaten streak hits 12! Current defeat North Carolina, 3-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - May 25, 2022.

That was the date of the Kansas City Current’s last defeat.

Since then, they’ve earned results in all 12 of their games, continuing that streak Sunday with a 3-2 win over the North Carolina Courage.

Lo’eau Labonta drew first blood in the game with a goal in the fifth minute, but Carolina would score two unanswered goals to grab the lead in the second half.

The Current responded with two goals in a five-minute stretch.

Cece Kizer’s goal in the 56th minute tied the match, while Kirsten Hamilton’s goal in the 61st minute ended up being the game-winner.

A look at the three goals:

