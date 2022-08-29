Aging & Style
Treasurer to discuss barriers to quality housing at Kansas Housing Conference

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Treasurer Lynn Rogers will discuss key barriers to quality housing in the Sunflower State at the Kansas Housing Conference.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Tuesday, Aug. 30, he will attend the Kansas Housing Conference in Wichita and discuss the lack of housing stock, the challenges builders face, the barriers to young people entering the housing market and how to help seniors stay in their communities.

Rogers said he will speak to attendees and key leaders on Tuesday.

“Housing shortages are impacting every state in the country,” Rogers said. “Addressing the financial causes of the issues we are facing is a strong way the state can alleviate the pressures being faced by the public as they seek safe, affordable housing.”

Rogers noted that he wants to see action taken to reform the Kansas Housing Loan Deposit Program which has had allocated funds sitting unused for about 15 years to help address the issue.

The Treasurer indicated that the program requires tweaking to make it an option to support Kansans who seek quality housing.

