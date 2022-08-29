Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Prosecutor charges teen for pursuit that ended in crash with vehicle, school bus in Springfield

Cory Moore, 19, faces tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing and two...
Cory Moore, 19, faces tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager faces charges for a pursuit in Springfield that ended in a crash involving another vehicle and a school bus.

Cory Moore, 19, faces tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. A judge set Moore’s bond at $25,000.

The incident happened on the afternoon of August 26. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 Moore was driving had been stolen. Investigators say Moore failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say Moore also hit another vehicle.

Nobody suffered any injuries in the crashes.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr.
Jackson County executive issues statement after Ordinance 5656 is not passed
Generic.
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
Keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans this evening.
FORECAST: Muggy weather precedes chance of storms Monday
FILE
KU professor files brief as Supreme Court considers Indian Child Welfare Act