Mahomes ranks #8, Kelce #10 in NFL Network’s Top 100 list of players

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates with Patrick Mahomes after the NFL AFC...
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates with Patrick Mahomes after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Once again, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce made the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list.

The order might leave some Chiefs fans in bewilderment.

Mahomes was ranked #8 on the list for 2022 after being on top of it in the 2021 version.

Kelce, after ranking in the top five last year, was listed as the 10th best player in the league.

It’s the fourth straight year Mahomes made the top ten of the list.

